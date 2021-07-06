Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 802.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.71. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.24 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $105,348.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 495 shares of company stock worth $40,066 over the last 90 days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

