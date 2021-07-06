Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after buying an additional 370,115 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,156. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

NYSE:HOME opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. At Home Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

