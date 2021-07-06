Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $235,000 Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after buying an additional 213,548 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,306,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,883,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 580,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,587,000 after buying an additional 79,835 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 61,171 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.67.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $187.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.95. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $203.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $473,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,191 shares of company stock worth $28,339,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

