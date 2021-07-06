Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 303,339 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 199,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 97,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HARP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $452.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $7,385,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 643,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,074,236. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

