Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 52,300 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of PaySign worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PaySign by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PaySign by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYS shares. TheStreet cut PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. PaySign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.55.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

