Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ryder System worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $52,324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R stock opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.63%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

