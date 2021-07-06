Sachem Head Capital Management LP Takes $55.76 Million Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,000. Porch Group comprises about 1.5% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,209,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,140,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,662,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,434,000 after purchasing an additional 249,070 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,624,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $20,147,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $19.29. 19,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,696. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

