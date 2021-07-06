Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,000 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,873.08 ($102.86).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

