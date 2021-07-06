Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,000 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,873.08 ($102.86).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

