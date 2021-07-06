Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

