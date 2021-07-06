SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.18. 344,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 448,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

