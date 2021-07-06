SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €141.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.93 ($156.39).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €118.90 ($139.88) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €116.11. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

