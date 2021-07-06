SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. SAP makes up about 0.8% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $236,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 11,172.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SAP by 140.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,081,000 after purchasing an additional 367,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after acquiring an additional 262,949 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.27.

SAP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,987. The company has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

