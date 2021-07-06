Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in June

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,624,700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 2,249,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of SBRCY opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Sberbank of Russia has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76.

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 36.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sberbank of Russia in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.