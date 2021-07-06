Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

SCHX stock opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $74.64 and a 52 week high of $105.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

