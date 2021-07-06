ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SCS opened at GBX 318 ($4.15) on Tuesday. ScS Group has a one year low of GBX 145.50 ($1.90) and a one year high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £120.88 million and a PE ratio of 9.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 791.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

