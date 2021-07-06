ScS Group plc (SCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ScS Group stock opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 791.18. ScS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.50 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

Get ScS Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.