Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

Shares of STX stock opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

