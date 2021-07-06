Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $185.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,602. Seagen has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,812 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

