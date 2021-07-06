Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Securitas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of SCTBF stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47. Securitas has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

