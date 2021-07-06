Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) vs. Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Financial Contrast

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Semler Scientific and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semler Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $125.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Nuwellis.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 38.27% 62.27% 51.99% Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and Nuwellis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $38.60 million 20.37 $14.01 million $1.74 66.95 Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.53 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.38

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Nuwellis on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. Its products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. The company offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Palestine, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

