Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.86.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.