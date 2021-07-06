Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on ST. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 46,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,940. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.