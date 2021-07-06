Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SVBI opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.82. Severn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Severn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Severn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking services; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.