SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 8,006 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,322,000 after acquiring an additional 641,756 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after acquiring an additional 521,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,689,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,412,000 after acquiring an additional 232,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,812. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.78. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

