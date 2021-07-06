SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,768 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,069 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in First Solar by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Solar by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 53,811 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar stock opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.69. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

