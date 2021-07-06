SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

