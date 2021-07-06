SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,577 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GDS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in GDS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.03. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

