SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 92.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RLI during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 140.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,859,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in RLI by 91.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

RLI stock opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $117.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

