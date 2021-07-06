SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,214 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,214 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 83.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.74.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

