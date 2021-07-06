Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.78.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 in the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

