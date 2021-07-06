Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Decreases By 19.5%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. 4,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.75) earnings per share.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

