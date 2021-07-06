Short Interest in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Grows By 24.1%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 309,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James began coverage on BRP in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of DOOO opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. BRP has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.30.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BRP by 37.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of BRP by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

