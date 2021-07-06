Short Interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Expands By 19.4%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CEI opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Camber Energy by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 139,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camber Energy by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 128,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Camber Energy by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camber Energy by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

