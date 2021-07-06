Short Interest in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Grows By 19.4%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 111,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

