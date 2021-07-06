Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Drops By 22.6%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $241,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,613. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $14.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

