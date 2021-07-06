Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Rises By 19.3%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 5,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in GrafTech International by 1,102.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 596,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 546,782 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 333,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE EAF opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.