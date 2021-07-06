Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Rises By 19.3%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

EAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

