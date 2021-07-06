Short Interest in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Drops By 16.0%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,800 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE GEF opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91. Greif has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

