Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Grows By 22.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.68% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.