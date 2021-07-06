Short Interest in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Decreases By 20.1%

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

Shares of J stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,720. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

