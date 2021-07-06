Short Interest in Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Expands By 23.6%

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of KHOLY stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95. Koç Holding AS has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

