Short Interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expands By 24.6%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 681,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPTH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,842,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $64.30 million, a P/E ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 1.37. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.