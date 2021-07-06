Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Drops By 19.6%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS MFON traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 54,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,283. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Mobivity has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Get Mobivity alerts:

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.