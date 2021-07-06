Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Drops By 19.6%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.0 days.

OTCMKTS GASNF remained flat at $$26.25 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

