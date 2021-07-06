Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Drops By 19.6%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.0 days.
OTCMKTS GASNF remained flat at $$26.25 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67.
About Naturgy Energy Group
