Short Interest in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Expands By 19.9%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 62,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.97. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $65.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.60.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In related news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

