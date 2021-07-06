Short Interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Drops By 17.2%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.