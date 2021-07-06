Short Interest in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Declines By 16.3%

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,897,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 243,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after buying an additional 228,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,288,000 after buying an additional 226,778 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.07.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

