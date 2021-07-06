Short Interest in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Decreases By 15.6%

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

UMPQ opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

UMPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

