Short Interest in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Drops By 21.2%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,271 shares of company stock worth $9,136,357. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,761,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

