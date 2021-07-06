Short Interest in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Increases By 18.2%

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,800 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 413,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,106,000 after buying an additional 77,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,281,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,900,000 after buying an additional 337,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 86.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 324,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 150,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 33,378.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is 204.65%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

